EPIC by Tess Tregellas to Make Off-Broadway Debut at Asylum NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian and content creator Tess Tregellas will bring her solo comedy show, Epic, to Asylum NYC from July 22-25, with a special live taping on July 25.

Epic follows a hopeless romantic with larger-than-life fantasies as she navigates the realities of modern dating. When she starts to lose faith in finding love, she takes matters into her own hands by running around New York City in a wedding dress in search of her own fairy tale ending. The show combines stand-up, storytelling, music, and comedy in a funny and heartfelt exploration of romance, expectation, and self-discovery.

You may recognize Tess from her viral videos with Betches, her millions of social media views, or from the time she ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon in a wedding dress-not once, but twice. Her wedding dress runs were featured in the New York Post, and she was recently named a "Content Creator to Watch" at the New York Comedy Festival. Tess has also toured internationally, including performances at the Edinburgh Fringe and on the sold-out Stand Up Magic US tour.

Epic by Tess Tregellas

July 22-25, 2026

Asylum NYC

Special Live Taping: July 25

Directed by Ryan Cunningham

Produced by Amy Boland

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...