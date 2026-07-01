DAD DON'T READ THIS to Close After Final Extension at Greenwich House Theater

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Following a sold-out, twice-extended run at St. Luke's Theatre, Eliya Smith's Dad Don't Read This transferred to Greenwich House Theater and opened on June 23 to rapturous reviews. The production will present a final, one-week extension to July 18, 2026. Directed by Chloe Claudel, this world premiere features performances by Drama Desk winner Amalia Yoo, Renée-Nicole Powell, Sophie Rossman, and Kayta Thomas. Read the reviews for the production HERE.



Dad Don't Read This is set in suburban Central Ohio, where four girls meet weekly for a sleepover. They talk and sleep and play The Sims, a computer game that simulates real life, on a laptop. They gossip, snack, and attempt to get drunk. They strive to fulfill their needs, struggle to understand the relationship between doing and being seen, and begin to suspect they don't have a whole lot of agency. Wait, nevermind; that's The Sims. Dad Don't Read This is about the people who know you before you know anything.



The creative team for Dad Don't Read This includes Forest Entsminger (scenic & props design), Olivia Vaughn Hern (costume design), Abigail Sage and Finn Bamber (lighting design), Mitchell Polonsky (sound design), Lena Engelstein (choreography), Dante Gonzalez (costume consultant), Mya Piccione (production stage manager), Madeline Riddick-Seals (assistant stage manager), and Arin Edelstein (production assistant).



The production team includes Kerrigan Quenemoen (lead producer), Immediate Medium (general management), Ethan Fuirst (marketing), June Buck (graphic design), Mitchell Polonsky (production manager), Blaise Ylianna Hewlett (associate producer & associate production manager), and Elena Messinger (associate producer). Arturo Chavez, Jennifer Friedland, and GirlPox are co-producers.



Twenty-eight performances of Dad Don't Read This will now take place through July 18, 2026, at Greenwich House Theater, located at 27 Barrow Street in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Monday, Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:30 PM with additional performances at 7:30 PM on Sunday, July 12, and at 2:30 PM on July 5 and 11. Tickets, which start at $35, can be purchased now.

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