BLACK COFFEE: GROUNDS FOR MURDER Cast Revealed For Run at The Players Theatre

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Agatha Christie's Black Coffee: Grounds for Murder produced by Be Bold! Productions has announced its full cast. The show will premiere Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC April 18 - 26, 2026.

Set in 1930's England, the play takes place on an estate outside London called Abbot's Cleve where renowned physicist Sir Claud Amory (Riley Fee) has discovered his atom bomb formula is missing from his safe. With the help of the housekeeper Mrs. Tredwell (Sue-Ellen Mandell), he gathers his son Richard Amory (Jack Wooton) and Richard's wife Lucia Amory (Andrea Woodbridge), his sister Miss Caroline Amory, (Patricia M. Lawrence), his niece Barbara Amory (Lexie Showalter), his assistant Edward Raynor (Will Ernest Adams), and visiting guest Dr. Carelli (Gabe DeRose) in the library and locks all the exits.

Sir Claud's plan to have the thief leave the stolen formula on the coffee table when the lights are turned out goes awry, however, when the lights come on and Hercule Poirot (Eric Fletcher) enters the room, accompanied by his assistant Captain Arthur Hastings (Andrew Accardi). It is soon revealed that during the blackout, a murder occurred, and now everyone is a suspect.

Poirot consults with Dr. Graham (Kathryn Loggins), Inspector Japp (Brenda Bell) and her assistant Johnson (Isaac Lewis), and sets out to discover who stole the formula and who committed murder.

Will audiences be able to solve the mystery before Poirot? Find out at Black Coffee: Grounds for Murder!

Black Coffee: Grounds for Murder runs April 18 - 26, 2026, Thurs - Sat at 7p / Sat at 3p / Sun at 2p Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

Use code: BWW to save $10 on your ticket!