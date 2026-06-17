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Artist Eddy Bogaert and Violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy to Appear at Art Central El Dorado Galleria

The Manhattan event will blend mixed-media art, augmented reality, and live classical violin at Central Park South.

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Artist Eddy Bogaert and Violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy to Appear at Art Central El Dorado Galleria

Art Central El Dorado Galleria will host an evening where contemporary visual art and live music intersect, offering audiences an immersive celebration of creativity and community in the heart of Manhattan.

Contemporary mixed-media artist Eddy Bogaert will present his latest body of work, inviting guests into an intimate exploration of his evolving visual language. Through painting, digital media, installation, and augmented reality, Bogaert's work examines themes of technology, identity, memory, and emotional narrative. The exhibition reflects personal history, cultural influence, and the dynamic interplay between humanity and the digital world, brought to life through bold compositions, layered textures, and conceptual depth.

Enhancing the evening's atmosphere, violinist and composer Dr. Edward W. Hardy will provide a live musical performance. Bridging classical tradition with contemporary and African American musical forms, Hardy is known for his genre-defying artistry and emotionally rich storytelling through sound. His performance will add a dynamic sonic dimension to the exhibition, creating a truly immersive artistic experience.

Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served throughout the evening, providing a welcoming atmosphere for conversation, connection, and celebration. Guests are invited to experience an inspiring gathering that celebrates artistic expression and the vibrant spirit of community.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM, at Art Central El Dorado Galleria, Central Park South, New York City. RSVP: https://partiful.com/e/B0ZrJFq2jqtZYUEKXHH8







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