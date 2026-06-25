AN EVENING WITH BRANDY CLARK Event is Coming to 92NY

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Brandy Clark’s singular songwriting career encompasses GRAMMY, CMA, and Americana Music awards, and a Tony nomination as composer and lyricist for the award-winning musical Shucked. Recently named one of the “30 greatest living American songwriters” by the New York Times, Clark is a singer as well and on Friday, July 31 she comes to 92NY for An Evening with Brandy Clark, previewing songs from her forthcoming album for the first time in NYC along with songs from Shucked and her four acclaimed albums. Tickets for the concert – part of 92NY’s Midsummer MusicFest – are available here.

More Midsummer MusicFest Concerts

AN EVENING WITH Patty Griffin & Kathleen Edwards

Mon, Jul 27, 7 pm, from $45

Celebrated singer-songwriters Patty Griffin and Kathleen Edwards perform in a rare double bill, launching 92NY’s 2026 summer folk concerts.

Griffin – a two-time Grammy winner and winner of the Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award – is one of the leading lights of the acoustic folk/Americana world. Her emotionally rich songs about love and death and joy and heartache blend old narratives with new truths, retaining a coffeehouse intimacy even as she packs concert halls.



Opening the concert is singer-songwriter and alt country/folk musician Kathleen Edwards – a new (and Canadian) Americana star. Hear her in music from her acclaimed 2025 album Billionaire, and more, and in songs she says, “tell the story of looking through the rear-view mirror on my way to something new.

Midsummer MusicFest | THE LONE BELLOW: WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE

Thu, Jul 30, 7 pm, from $45

Brooklyn-bred, Nashville-honed The Lone Bellow takes the stage with the NYC album release concert for their new What A Time To Be Alive . The Lone Bellow is a fan favorite for their vocal chemistry, gorgeous three-part harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and a sound steeped in folk, rock, Americana, and southern gospel – and for high energy, emotionally resonant live shows that regularly sell out on the indie-folk circuit. Hear them perform music from their new album – songs about friendship and resilience, love and loss, that pulse with vulnerability and a yearning for human connection. The Lone Bellow has headlined and thrilled audiences at storied venues from the Ryman Auditorium to Red Rocks and now launch their new album just a subway ride away from their roots.



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