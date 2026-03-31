ALL THE RAGE Hits FRIGID New York

Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond.

Written by Tom White

Venessa Peruda brings her solo show All the Rage to the 2026 NYC Fringe Festival next week with four performances at The RAT—April 4, 5, 12, and 14—as part of FRIGID New York.

The show tackles female anger head-on.

"I'm a clown, I'm an artist, I'm a woman who has deep feelings about the state of our World and how Patriarchy has driven us to the breaking point," Peruda says.

All the Rage premiered at Edinburgh Festival Fringe before heading to New York. Peruda calls it "entertaining and educational, unhinged and therapeutic"—a description that signals exactly the kind of experience audiences are walking into.

Her core claim is blunt: women have been tricked out of one of their most useful emotions.

"Anger is the key. The greatest trick Patriarchy ever pulled was convincing women their anger was wrong and shameful. When in fact it is the key to our liberation, and the path to rebuild the World."

The show works as comedy, but a specific kind. Peruda's clown training means she knows how to physicalize what usually stays invisible—the internal churn women learn to suppress in order to get through a workday, a date, a doctor's appointment, a conversation with someone who won't stop interrupting.

"I think it's hysterical. Displaying the ironies and pitfalls women are forced to endure is hilarious and cathartic in a pee-yourself-a-little kind of way."

Photo of Venessa Peruda by Phil Pro

She uses humor to expose what everyone already knows but nobody says. When a room full of people laughs at the same buried truth, something cracks open.

"I'm thrilled to relate to women how we can channel our anger through humor when we feel overwhelmed, helpless, or backed into a corner."

Peruda's material comes from her own history. She didn't theorize her way into this subject.

"I come from a single mom home with siblings who tortured and loved each other fiercely. I had a difficult upbringing which taught me that humor can not only soothe but bring people together. I was a good kid, until I wasn't. I railed against the World and nearly destroyed myself in the process. Then I worked tirelessly to lift myself out of an old story that said I was supposed to stay small and accept the hand I was dealt."

That railing nearly cost her everything. What saved her was learning to turn raw emotion into craft.

"Now I still rail against the World but with a deadly wit and the knowing that I can do great things."

The New York premiere lands at a charged moment, and Peruda knows her audience.

"My feed is filled with furious women desperate for answers, for something to do with their inescapable rage they carry with them when they go to work, when they drop their kids off at school, or when they bravely try to go on a first date. Women need this catharsis right now. We need to scream, we need to laugh, and we need to come to an understanding that we absolutely have the power to change things."

What the show delivers isn't instruction or ideology. It's an hour where no one has to hold it together.

Photo of Venessa Peruda by Phil Pro

"I'm reminding women of the innate and righteous power we all have inside of us. Our anger is sacred, and our collective anger can change this World."

Peruda doesn't wait for endorsement to do this work.

"I'm very proud of myself and the work I do. It takes a great deal of focus and courage to combat the violent and fear-based systems of this World."

And when asked who authorized her to go this far, the answer is instant.

"The voices in my head. They said I don't need permission."

Photo of Venessa Peruda by Phil Pro

Photo of Venessa Peruda by Phil Pro

All the Rage runs April 4, 5, 12, and 14 at The RAT as part of FRIGID New York. Tickets available through frigid.nyc.