Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY at Maine State Ballet: The Sparkle of Spring Awakening

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What better way to welcome Spring back to Maine than with the classic fairytale of re-awakening, SLEEPING BEAUTY, which Maine State Ballet has chosen for its current performance! The production, set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score, has been staged by Linda MacArthur Miele, based on the original Marius Petipa choreography with graceful additions of her own. Miele’s strength, as a choreographer and co-founder of the company, has always been the authenticity and knowledge of repertoire and tradition which she brings to a work, combined with her unerring instincts for tailoring the dance to the strengths of her performers. The result is a strong ensemble production that sparkles with energy and effervescence.

Gail Csoboth once again provides the lovely painted drops that create a colorful storybook feel with their rich hues, enhanced by David Herrman’s misty lighting. Csoboth’s costumes are lavish and stunning, adding to the glamor and romance of the production. And, as always the sound is excellent in the Lopez Theater.

One of the pleasures over the years of following this company has been watching the growth of the corps de ballet, whose artists continue to gain in precision, strength of technique, and ensemble dazzle.

At the March 28th matinee, the principals and soloists add luster to the whole, delivering a sumptuous, polished performance. As Princess Aurora, Rachel Paradis brings a strong technique and a regal elegance, and she is gallantly partnered by Airie Eiten’s Prince Florimund, who brings a graceful athleticism and noble bearing to the role. Anna Cook as the Lilac Fairy projects a sweet imperiousness and rules the stage in her solos. Caitlin Bodlovick dances Carabosse with wicked relish, commanding the close of the first act with sweeping menace. Jonathan Miele mimes the Master of Ceremonies with authority, while Christina Grygiel and Sam Lipman as the Queen and King add to the dramatic narrative.

In the 19th century tradition of classical ballet, SLEEPING BEAUTY offers numerous opportunities for dance solos in a variety of virtuoso and character styles, culminating in the opulent wedding sequence. Highlights of these include Emma Davis’ vivacious, crisply executed Diamond Fairy, Hanna Miele’s pert, lively Silver Fairy, and Brooke Sowerby’s sprightly Sapphire Fairy. Always amusing are the whimsical storybook characters who attend the wedding, charmingly portrayed by Glenn Davis as Puss n’ Boots partnering Marieclaire Owens as the White Cat, Faith Newkirk as Little Red Riding Hood and Trevor Seymour as the Wolf, and Audrey Knowles as the Frog Prince together with Anna Fraser as the Spoiled Princess. And captivating the audience with sheer exuberance and panache, Caelan Martin as the Bluebird and Agnes Norman as Princess Florine bring some fireworks to Act Three.

The grand pas de deux for Aurora and Florimund that crowns the last scene does not disappoint with Paradis and Eiten managing several lovely lifts and embodying the starry-eyed fairy-tale romance to perfection.

Just as fairytales usually conclude with “And then they lived happily ever after,” an afternoon (or evening) at Maine State Ballet can definitely provide that happy ending. Audiences leaving SLEEPING BEAUTY clearly come away away with a sense of uplift and magic – a very welcome elixir in today’s challenging world.

Photo courtesy Maine State Ballet

SLEEPING BEAUTY runs from March 20 - April 12 at Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theater, 348 Route One, Falmouth www.mainestateballet.org 207-781-7672

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