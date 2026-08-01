Mad Horse Theatre Company To Present Season 41

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Mad Horse Theatre Company is set to present Season 41 - which will feature 4 plays, new Dark Nights and a special Halloween event.



Mad Horse will showcase another season of thought provoking, entertaining plays that reflect our challenging times. With insight, wit, and humor, these plays explore both the personal and the political; our interactions with the world and each other.

“Eureka Day” by Jonathan Spector

Directed by: Joe Bearor*

Oct 1 - Oct 25, 2026



The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. In weekly meetings Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on the truth?

Winner! 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play Winner! 2025 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play Winner! 2025 Drama Desk Award for Best Revival of a Play

“The Humans” by Stephen Karam

Directed by: Christopher Price*

Dec 3 - Dec 20, 2026



Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the hearts and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed. "The Humans" is a caustic, rich, searingly honest depiction of a Thanksgiving dinner that leaves a family forever changed.

Maine Premiere.

Winner! Four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Play. Finalist: 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Winner! 2016 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play Winner! Four 2016 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding play Winner! Two 2016 Obie Awards, including Best Play

“Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck

Directed by: Jake Cote*

Feb 18 - March 14, 2027



In this gripping and darkly funny tale, a seemingly simple transaction becomes dangerous when three seedy, high-stakes collectors confront two unsuspecting sisters in possession of a book of rare stamps. Stamp collecting is far more risky than you think. After their mother’s death, two estranged half-sisters discover a book of rare stamps that may include the crown jewel for collectors. One sister tries to collect on the windfall, while the other resists for sentimental reasons.

Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” Translated by Tom Stoppard

Directed by: Stacey Koloski*

April 22 - May 23, 2027



Anton Chekhov was a master whose daring work revolutionized theatre. Robert Burstein declared that “there are none who bring the drama to a higher realization of its human role.” In "The Cherry Orchard", Chekhov’s last full-length play in a new translation by master dramatist Tom Stoppard, an impoverished landowning family is unable to face the fact that their estate is about to be auctioned off. Lopakhin, a local merchant, presents numerous options to save it, including cutting down their prized cherry orchard. But the family is stricken with denial. "The Cherry Orchard" charts the precipitous descent of a wealthy family, and in the process creates a bold meditation on social change and bourgeois materialism.



Additional Events:

In addition to the main production schedule Mad Horse will have several special events which will include:

Dark Nights are back by popular demand. Mad Horse will be offering two Dark Nights during the season. Dark Nights are staged readings of plays that reflect or compliment the main stage production. The first Dark Night will be on Wednesday October 14th as a pairing with "Eureka Day".



A special Halloween Event will take place on October 30-31 at 7:30pm and Sunday, November 1 at 2pm.



The Husky Boiz Present: “An Ode to He Who Walks Behind The Rows” is an unofficial, musical homage to the classic Stephen King short story “The Children of the Corn”. Through music, maize enthusiasm, unwavering devotion, and ample violence, “An Ode to He Who Walks Behind the Rows” is one part musical, one part cult initiation, and all parts WHAT IS HAPPENING. Welcome to Gatlin: Something Corny this way comes… The Husky Boiz book and lyrics by Allison McCall and Tyler Costigan. Original Music by Nic Robichaud and Andrew Sawyer. CONTENT WARNING: Depictions of death, dying, and ritual sacrifice; over the top and stylized violence; blood, corn, and splash zones; audience interaction. Recommended for audiences 13+ Run time approximately 75 minutes.





Mad Horse is excited to partner with the local ticketing service PortTix. At PortTix you can make a low-cost reservation ($5.00 service charge). Pay-What-You-Decide as you leave the theater! Individual show reservations are available starting on September 7. In addition to reservations, there will always be a limited number of tickets available at the door for each show. These will be available at 7:00 pm the day of the show. Two early bird options are available until 9/7 at madhorse.com

Patrons have the option to join us as a Season 41 Subscriber and be part of this exciting year of daring, actor-driven storytelling.

Thursday Opening Night Package includes one ticket to the opening night of each of this season’s performances for $100 (including fees).

First Friday Gala Package includes one ticket to the first Friday performance of each of this season’s shows for $120 (including fees) . Following the performance join the cast and crew for light hors d’oeuvres and a chance to meet, greet and mingle! This reservation is flexible if you need to attend at another date. Our box office staff will work with you on details for each show. These can be purchased now at www.madhorse.com.

Poster art by Joe Bearor, Mad Horse Theatre Company Member.

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