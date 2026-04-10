Kamasi Washington to Headline Santa Monica International Jazz Festival in May

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BroadStage, SM Festivals, and the City of Santa Monica announce more details for the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival debuting May 1 - 9, 2026. After double 2026 Grammy wins, Kamasi Washington will headline this new destination event at its Tongva Park finale on May 9th, the first full-scale concert held at Santa Monica's premier green space.

Kamasi Washington says:

"Los Angeles! I'm excited to join one of my musical heroes and incredible artist Stanley Clarke for his inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival this May. Come hear incredible music at the beautiful festival site in Tongva Park!"

Also appearing at the festival's May 9th finale is artistic director and BroadStage Artist in Residence Stanley Clarke, who will lead Stanley Clarke and Friends. This all-star group features iconic drummer, composer and co-founder of The Police, Stewart Copeland, who will perform with Clarke for the first time in several years. This one-time only set will pay tribute to Miles Davis and John Coltrane, since 2026 marks the centennial of their births, and will also include unique versions of classic Police songs.

Stanley Clarke says:

"I've performed at the finest jazz festivals around the world, and I can't think of a locale to stage an annual international jazz festival comparable to Santa Monica, California, with all of the wonderful assets it has to offer as a coastal destination. I'm excited about the extraordinary lineup of major global jazz artists we have set to perform as well as some new young jazz musicians."

Stewart Copeland says:

"Stanley Clarke and I first trod the boards together in 1981 and have lit each other up at every opportunity since then. My daddy guided and raised me to be a jazz musician - all in preparation to play with such a giant."

LA's KNOWER will play a full band live set at the May 9th finale as well, while the Miles Electric Band (M.E.B.), fronted by Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn, Jr, will take the Tonga Park stage to pay tribute to Davis' towering legacy.

Acclaimed saxophonists Lakecia Benjamin (a six-time Grammy nominee) and Isaiah Collier (a Chicago Tribune Jazz Artist of the Year) are also part of the wider festival lineup. They will celebrate John Coltrane's centennial at BroadStage on May 8th.

Hiromi's Sonicwonder, led by world-renowned pianist Hiromi Uehara, will perform in a pre-festival May 1st show just a few miles away at the Orpheum Theatre. The festival proper will kick off at Third Street Promenade on May 3rd with a free-to-the public, all-day event featuring high-quality young L.A.-based musicians and budding students on the cusp of professional careers.

Rob Bailis, Executive and Artistic Director, BroadStage says:

"This has been the opportunity of a lifetime working alongside BroadStage Artist in Residence Stanley Clarke over the last three years developing this incredible new festival from the ground up. It not only celebrates Stanley's signature artistic vision, blending generations and styles in a totally inspired, future-facing fashion, it also lifts up the world-class appeal of Santa Monica, the ideal setting for our destination festival."

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster. VIP packages, including prime seating, artist meet and greets, priority entry, and other premium experiences, also available.

Go to SMJazzfest.com for Complete Festival Information

Festival artist lineup subject to change