AMAZING GRAVES To Play Hollywood Fringe Festival At The Broadwater

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Neo Ensemble Theatre will present AMAZING GRAVES, a double bill of two short comedies, as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Produced by Amanda Lynne, the production will run June 5–23 at The Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood.

The evening features I HATE HOW YOU DRESS, written by Beth Polsky and directed by David Datz, alongside OUR CEMETERY, written by Grant Gottschall and directed by Genny Wilson. Both plays are set in cemeteries and explore themes of memory, relationships, and unresolved conflict.

I HATE HOW YOU DRESS

Written by Beth Polsky

Directed by David Datz

The play follows four individuals in a cemetery who confront unspoken truths from their lives, under the watch of two angels. The cast includes AnnaLisa Erickson, Janet Hoskins, Patti Lewis, Amanda Lynne, Tammy Mora, and Michael Newton.

OUR CEMETERY

Written by Grant Gottschall

Directed by Genny Wilson

Set during a 50th high school reunion, the play centers on former classmates who gather in a cemetery to reflect on their shared past, revisiting friendships and uncovering long-held secrets. The cast includes Debra Kay Lee, Beebe Smith, Leon Acord, Rebecca O’Brien, and Michael Dempsey.

Performance Schedule

THE BROADWATER Second Stage

6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA

Preview: Friday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are $20, with sales beginning May 1. The running time is approximately one hour.