AMAZING GRAVES To Play Hollywood Fringe Festival At The Broadwater
Two short comedies by Beth Polsky and Grant Gottschall will run this June.
Neo Ensemble Theatre will present AMAZING GRAVES, a double bill of two short comedies, as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Produced by Amanda Lynne, the production will run June 5–23 at The Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood.
The evening features I HATE HOW YOU DRESS, written by Beth Polsky and directed by David Datz, alongside OUR CEMETERY, written by Grant Gottschall and directed by Genny Wilson. Both plays are set in cemeteries and explore themes of memory, relationships, and unresolved conflict.
I HATE HOW YOU DRESS
Written by Beth Polsky
Directed by David Datz
The play follows four individuals in a cemetery who confront unspoken truths from their lives, under the watch of two angels. The cast includes AnnaLisa Erickson, Janet Hoskins, Patti Lewis, Amanda Lynne, Tammy Mora, and Michael Newton.
OUR CEMETERY
Written by Grant Gottschall
Directed by Genny Wilson
Set during a 50th high school reunion, the play centers on former classmates who gather in a cemetery to reflect on their shared past, revisiting friendships and uncovering long-held secrets. The cast includes Debra Kay Lee, Beebe Smith, Leon Acord, Rebecca O’Brien, and Michael Dempsey.
Performance Schedule
THE BROADWATER Second Stage
6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA
Preview: Friday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 14 at 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 20 at 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m.
Ticketing Information
Tickets are $20, with sales beginning May 1. The running time is approximately one hour.
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