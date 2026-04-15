THE PHIL COLLINS STORY Coming to Resorts World Theatre

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The Phil Collins Story, a live docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe–winning artist Phil Collins, is coming to Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, September 26, 2026 as part of its 55-city North American tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17 at 7 a.m. PT via AXS.com.

Produced by Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, The Phil Collins Story brings to life Collins catalog, from his chart-topping years with Genesis to his solo career. The project was developed and staged by Dean Elliott, creator of the global smash hits The Simon & Garfunkel Story, R.E.S.P.E.C.T – The Aretha Franklin Story and The Life and Times of George Michael.

Said Elliot, “It is truly an honor to collaborate on a project celebrating the music of Phil Collins. His work continues to inspire global audiences, and we’re excited to bring that energy to the stage.”

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Phil Collins became one of the most influential artists of his generation, with songs such as “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio,” and “Another Day in Paradise."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Phil Collins Story / Paquin Entertainment