NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Majestic Repertory Theatre is bringing back SCREAM’D: An Unauthorized Musical Parody one final time. SCREAM’D: An Unauthorized Musical Parody will take over Majestic Rep for a limited engagement this fall beginning September 18, giving fans one last opportunity to experience the cult Vegas musical that turned a ’90s slasher movie into a live rock concert, comedy and full-blown theatrical bloodbath.

Written and directed by Troy Heard, with music arrangements by Brandon Scott Grayson, SCREAM’D takes the iconic world of Scream and gives it the Majestic treatment: a gleefully unhinged mash-up of horror, comedy and ’90s pop nostalgia, performed with a live rock band and a 'cast of hot twenty-somethings.'

Since its 2023 world premiere, the production has become one of Majestic Rep’s most recognizable creations. Clips from the original production exploded online, with the show’s videos reaching more than 20 million views on TikTok, helping turn a small Las Vegas storefront production into a genuine internet horror phenomenon.

The production has also developed something every theatre hopes for but very few achieve: an audience that refuses to let it die.

After multiple engagements, fans have continued asking when SCREAM’D would return. Majestic Rep’s answer is a final, bloody curtain call.

“People have been asking us to bring SCREAM’D back for years,” says Troy Heard, Artistic Director of Majestic Repertory Theatre and creator of the production. “At a certain point, you either listen to your audience or you risk being murdered by a masked killer. So we’re listening.”

The production combines the recognizable horror tropes of the Scream franchise with a playlist of ’90s pop hits, live musical performance and the kind of irreverent theatrical chaos that has become a signature of Majestic Rep. Critics have called the show “sharp humor, fun horror, and catchy harmony” (Fangoria) and “an absolute must-see” (Thrillist).

Part parody. Part concert. Part slasher movie. All fun. And absolutely no one is safe.

SCREAM’D: THE FINAL ENCORE will be presented at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main Street in the Las Vegas Arts District, for a limited 27-performance engagement beginning September 18.﻿



Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming