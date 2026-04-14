HOLY HELL To Premiere As Audio Play From Open-Door Playhouse

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HOLY HELL will premiere as a podcast production from Open-Door Playhouse beginning May 6, 2026. The play will be available online as part of the company’s ongoing presentation of short works in audio format.

Written by Barbara Lindsay, the play follows a man and woman who separately recount the tragedy that brought them together and the relationship that emerges from it. The piece is presented as a character-driven narrative centered on memory, connection, and redemption.

The production is directed by Gary B. Lamb, who also appears as The Man, alongside Elaine Mello as The Woman. The audio format reflects Open-Door Playhouse’s model of presenting theater through podcast-style storytelling.

Lindsay, whose work has received more than 400 productions nationally and internationally, has written plays including FREE, Snow White Who?, and The Walkers.

OPEN-DOOR PLAYHOUSE

Founded by Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse produces short and one-act plays in audio form, drawing inspiration from mid-20th century radio drama. Since its launch in 2020, the company has presented work from playwrights across the United States and internationally.

The organization has received recognition including a Communicator Award for its production of Custody and a Webby Award nomination for What’s Prison Like. Armstrong was also recognized with a Best Director award at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Productions are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, California, with sound engineering by David Peters.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

All Open-Door Playhouse productions are available online without a paywall. The organization operates as a nonprofit and accepts donations to support ongoing programming.