Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition Set for Florida Theatre in May

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The Florida Theatre and the City of Jacksonville Office of Sports and Entertainment are proud to host the 2026 Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition presented by Yamaha on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. General admission is free, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. No cameras or videos will be permitted.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition has been a Jacksonville tradition for over 30 years. The competition, hosted by the City of Jacksonville Office of Sports and Entertainment, will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at the Florida Theatre, where five finalists, chosen through a blind judging process in March, will compete for first place. The first-place winner will receive a monetary prize and will perform onstage during the Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

The 2026 Jacksonville Jazz Piano finalists are: Ian McCune, Max Holm, Christian Valdes, Quintin Harris, and Rowan Tucker-Meyer.

This competition has become an integral part of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival and a favorite among many eager to witness some of the most incredible rising talents in the jazz world. Past judges have included jazz legends such as Marcus Roberts, Brian Culbertson, Jason Miles, Joey Calderazzo, Lynne Arriale, Dr. John, Per Danielsson, John Thomas, and other well-known jazz musicians.