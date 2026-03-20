FLORIDA THEATRE BALL: AN EVENING IN THE TROPICS Set For May

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"The Florida Theatre Ball: An Evening in the Tropics" will be presented by DEX Imaging on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. David Benfield, Co-Host of First Coast Living, will be the MC/Auctioneer. Support the arts, dance the night away, and win big in the silent auction!

Let the rhythm move you as vibrant music by Caribe Groove Music, bold cocktails, and dazzling performances transform the night into a celebration of pure energy and glamour. Dress to impress, dance without limits, and immerse yourself in the passion and pulse of tropical nightlife. This is a night meant to be felt, savored (Biscotti's is the caterer), and danced through the very last beat…come support the Florida Theatre's mission to preserve a unique historic Jacksonville landmark on May 16th.

Individual tickets are available for $350, and sponsorship packages are still available (see below). All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Florida Theatre.

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS

$1,000 - Mojito Sponsor

2 Reserved Seats

Name on event website

Full seated dinner, open bar, desserts

Valet Parking

$2,500 - Rumba Reserve Sponsor

4 Individual Tickets

Name or Company Logo event website

Full seated dinner, open bar, desserts

Valet Parking

$5,000 - Salsa Suprema Sponsor

8 Individual Tickets

Company/Name listed in event program

Corporate logo featured as sponsor on all event signage and Theatre Venue Television

Marquee day of the event

Name or Company Logo event website

Valet Parking



$10,000 - El Presidente Sponsor

8 Individual Tickets

Event Element Naming Opportunity

Corporate logo featured as sponsor on all event signage and Theatre Venue Television

Logo in promo pieces

Theatre Venue Television

Marquee day of event

Name or Company Logo event website

Valet Parking

The silent auction will begin on April 16th and continue until May 16th. Auction items make great gifts and will include everything from prestigious golf packages to exotic trips, to signed memorabilia by famous Florida Theatre artists, to top-shelf wine & spirits, plus much more. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Florida Theatre.

To participate in the silent auction or purchase a table for “The Florida Theatre Ball: An Evening in the Tropics,” please click here.

With the help of the Florida Theatre Ball Host Committee members: Dr. Lorraine Rodriquez, Wes & Elizabeth Jennison, Mike & Christi Zaffaroni, Angela & Scott Merritt, Bennie & Yvonne Shaw, Paul Sifton, Carolyn Klucha & Keith Maas, Michelle Mullen, and Nancy Barber, “An Evening in the Tropics” is sure to be a hit.

Since the first Ball in 2013, The Florida Theatre Ball has raised over $2 million to preserve and maintain the majestic Theatre, which will turn 100 in 2027. Past themes have included The Nineties, Vegas Style, The Big Easy, Hollywood, The Eighties, Studio 54, The Roaring Twenties, The Future, and The Fifties.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible, one-time or ongoing monetary gift to the historic non-profit Florida Theatre, please click here.

“The Florida Theatre is a treasure to Jacksonville. We are fortunate to have a venue that offers a diverse range of entertainment for our City. Dex Imaging is honored to be sponsoring the Florida Theatre Ball again this year. We love helping this historic, nonprofit Theatre with its mission as they have been fostering these connections for nearly 100 years in our Jacksonville community.” ~Angela Merritt, Senior Account Manager with DEX Imaging, Inc.

“While the net proceeds from The Florida Theatre Ball represent only about one percent of our overall budget, they account for 100 percent of our ability to sustain the special programs that make the Florida Theatre more than just a stage. Those funds allow us to continue community outreach, educational initiatives, and unique performances that might not otherwise be possible. In that way, the Ball plays an oversized role in preserving the spirit and accessibility of the historic Florida Theatre for everyone in Jacksonville.” ~Kevin Stone, Interim President/VP, Programming at the Florida Theatre.