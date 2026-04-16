THE RETREAT Will Return to the Cameri Theatre This Month

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The Cameri Theatre has revealed details of its upcoming 2026 season, including the premiere of The Retreat, a new comedy thriller by Bat Chen Sabag. The production will be directed and dramaturged by Irad Rubinstein.

Set during a birthday gathering gone wrong, The Retreat follows Yoni Berman, a millionaire with a questionable past, who invites a group of close friends to a secluded desert villa as part of a personal spiritual transformation. Skeptical of his intentions, the guests attempt to leave almost immediately—only to be trapped by a sudden storm. When the lights go out and one of the group is discovered dead, the retreat quickly turns into a crime scene, with every guest a suspect.

The play combines mystery and dark humor as tensions rise within the confined setting. The production runs approximately one hour and 50 minutes and includes mature content, such as partial nudity, strong language, simulated smoking, and staged effects including gunfire, explosions, and flashing lights.

The creative team includes set design by Alexandra Nardi, costumes by Orna Smorgonsky, music by Roy Yarkoni, and lighting by Matan Preminger. The production is supported by the Yona Ettinger Foundation – Howard Gilman.

The cast features Yaniv Suisa, Yoav Levy, Neta Gerti, Bat Chen Sabag, Ido Bartel, Kinneret Limoni, Andrea Schwartz, Yishai Golan, Eran Mor, David Bilanka, Louis Nofi, and Anna Gerrit. Certain roles will be performed in alternation, including Yaniv Suisa/Yoav Levy, Neta Gerti/Bat Chen Sabag, and Kinneret Limoni/Andrea Schwartz.

Performances run April 16 - June 18.