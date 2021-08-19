Renée Fleming To Host Vocal Masterclass In Riga, Streamed Online For Free







On Friday, 29 August, the Riga Jurmala Music Festival's educational programme (in cooperation with the Embassy of the United States of America in Latvia) present a vocal masterclass with the legendary American soprano Renée Fleming, available to stream for free via the Riga Jurmala Academy Facebook page.



As part of the masterclass, young artists Daniils Kuzmins and Ilze Gr?"vele - both of whom are students at the Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music - will work on their renditions of world-famous arias and romances.



The masterclass will take place at the Great Guild Hall on 27 August from 10am - 11.30am BST+2, with in-person attendance booked in advance through tickets.riga-jurmala.com/2021/. The masterclass will be open to the public, and a 'Q&A' session with the soprano will follow.



Fleming will be in Latvia to perform in the Riga Jurmala Music Festival concert on 28 August at the Dzintari Concert Hall, together with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam and conductor Daniel Harding. The programme will feature music by Claude Debussy, Olivier Messiaen and Igor Stravinsky.



Daniils Kuzmins and Ilze Gr?"vele will perform and work on such famous works as Donna Anna's "Crudele, ah, no mio bene... Non mi dir" recitative and aria from Mozart's opera Don Giovanni, Wolfram's romance "O du mein holder Abendstern" from Wagner's opera Tannhäuser, and more.



Toms Ostrovskis, the director of the Riga Jurmala Academy, says, "This is a rare and unique opportunity for young talents as well as experienced musicians to meet and learn from this legendary soprano. I am very happy for the students from the Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music who will be able, in these challenging times, to take part in a masterclass - and with such a world-class singer at that. I am likewise pleased to invite all who are interested to join in and observe this masterclass in person."