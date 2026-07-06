London Acting Coach Giles Foreman to Lead Advanced Scene Study Workshop in NYC

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Giles Foreman, London UK Award-Winning Netflix, TV and Film Acting Coach, known most recently for his work on The Empress and Freud, will lead a four-day Advanced Scene Study Workshop in New York City Manhattan from July 23-26. This rare intensive offers professional actors and advanced students the opportunity to train with one of Europe's Award Winning, Film, TV and Theater Acting Coaches.

Giles Foreman, Founder of the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting, trained as an actor himself at the Drama Centre, London under the renowned Christopher Fettes, Yat Malmgren and Reuven Adiv. An academy that produced a host of Internationally celebrated actors including - Anthony Hopkins, Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Simon Callow Lambert Wilson, Paul Bettany, Michael Fassbender, Geraldine James, Tom Hardy and many others. Giles himself studied alongside Helen McCrory, Tara FitzGerald, Anastasia Hille, Colin Tierney, John Sim, Sean Harris, Anne Marie Duff among others.

The GFCANYC 4 Day Scene Study Workshop Midtown Manhattan, New York City from 10AM -6PM July 23-26. Websight gilesforemancentreforacting







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