CALL ME MICKY Short Film To Make Festival Run This Fall

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New documentary short follows larger-than-life New Jersey native Micky Angelo Petrillo as he discovers life after transition, with POSE star Dominique Jackson serving as Executive Producer.

At 59 years old, Micky Angelo Petrillo finally began living openly as the man he had always known himself to be. But for Petrillo, that was not the end of the story. It was the beginning.

The new 22-minute documentary CALL ME MICKY follows Petrillo, now in his sixties, as he moves into an unexpected new chapter filled with Pride celebrations, open mics, storytelling, friendship, public visibility and the occasional refusal to lower his voice.

Petrillo is a lifelong New Jersey native whose outsized personality makes quiet observation nearly impossible. Yet beneath the humor is a story about something surprisingly universal: what happens when you finally give yourself permission to begin again?

CALL ME MICKY deliberately moves beyond the familiar structure of a transition narrative. Rather than treating transition as a conclusion, the film looks at the life waiting on the other side - the friendships that change, the opportunities that emerge and the experience of being seen in an entirely new way.

The film also features acclaimed POSE star Dominique Jackson, who serves as Executive Producer and appears on camera with Petrillo for an intimate conversation about identity, visibility and living openly. Jackson is internationally recognized for her portrayal of Elektra on FX's POSE and also served as an Executive Producer of the Tribeca-premiering documentary I'M YOUR VENUS.

For director Andrew Rasmussen, the documentary became less about explaining Petrillo than simply spending time with him. The result is a funny, intimate slice of one man's life at a moment when his world is rapidly getting bigger.

Petrillo's larger story also extends to his memoir, Walking the Earth: First as a Woman, Then a Man, and to a growing public life centered around storytelling, visibility and connection.

CALL ME MICKY is produced by CARDINAL, a New York City-based creative production company, and directed by CARDINAL co-founder Andrew Rasmussen.

The film begins its festival run this fall, with additional screenings and festival announcements forthcoming.

Watch the official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jy4FQC-0QuY

For more information, visit https://www.CallMeMickyFilm.com .







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