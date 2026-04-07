American Lives Theatre to Present Indiana Premiere of FATHERLAND

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American Lives Theatre will present the Indiana premiere of FATHERLAND by Stephen Sachs, opening April 17 at the IF Theatre in Indianapolis.

The production marks the first time a major theatrical work centered on the events of January 6 has been staged in Central Indiana. Developed from court transcripts, public records, and media interviews, the play tells the true story of a 19-year-old who reported his father to the FBI after the father participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Structured as a verbatim piece using real testimony and recorded language, the play focuses on the personal and legal consequences of the case, examining themes of family, responsibility, and civic duty. The production is part of American Lives Theatre’s season theme, “Our American Legacy.”

“Remember how the phrase ‘brother against brother’ was used to teach the Civil War? Well, this is son against father, and it's our current reality,” said Artistic Director Chris Saunders. “This family's story, which is 100% true by the way, is simultaneously shocking, riveting, and familiar.”

The production is directed by Jacob David Lang and features Scott Russell as the Father and Matt Kraft as the Son, with Joshua Ramsey and Jenni White portraying the attorneys.

Performance Details

Performances will run April 17 through May 3 at the IF Theatre, located at 719 E. St. Clair Street in Indianapolis. The schedule includes Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m., and an additional performance on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Several post-show events will accompany the run, including audience discussions, a panel featuring a recorded interview with an individual involved in the January 6 events, and a creative team Q&A. All events are free to attend, with tickets required for the performance.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $20 to $25, with discounts available for students and seniors. Tickets are available at indyfringe.org or through the IF Theatre box office.