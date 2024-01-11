The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Jazz and Classical with Acclaimed Artists in January and February 2024

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) has announced its collaboration with exceptional conductors and soloists for two diverse programmes scheduled for late January and early February. Led by the versatile conductor Gerard Salonga and emerging talent Kahchun Wong, the performances will feature Ted Lo, Janice Vidal, Eugene Pao, and Julian Rachlin, who will grace the stage alongside the HK Phil. Tickets are available at URBTIX.

Swire Denim Series: Soulful Jazz Evening with Ted Lo (26 & 27 January 2024)

The internationally renowned Hong Kong jazz legend Ted Lo has dedicated himself to promoting the art of jazz together with the next generation of local musicians. He joins forces with phenomenal songstress Janice Vidal and pre-eminent guitarist Eugene Pao, all accentuated by the orchestral vigour of the HK Phil under the baton of Gerard Salonga. Expect beloved 1970s pop songs with jazzed-up arrangements, soulful songs, and Lo’s original compositions in response to our times, performed across two evenings. Lo has also arranged his ensemble pieces into full symphonic scores. The programme seamlessly fuses influences from jazz, pop, contemporary fusion, and a Beethoven Sonata.

“Swire Denim Series: Soulful Jazz Evening with Ted Lo” will be held on 26 & 27 January 2024 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$580, $460, $340, $220 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Kahchun Wong & Julian Rachlin (2 February 2024)

Brahms’s one-and-only Violin Concerto has long been recognised as one of the pinnacle concertos for the instrument. This piece is valued above all for its ideal balance of musical substance, symphonic thinking and imaginative writing for the soloist. Acclaimed Lithuanian violinist Julian Rachlin will perform this masterpiece, celebrated for its understated virtuosity and Hungarian flavour. Rising Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong, winner of the 2016 Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition, will make his HK Phil debut in this concert. Wong will lead the orchestra in Bartók’s popular Concerto for Orchestra. The composer revives aspects of the Baroque concerto grosso concept, where smaller groupings of instruments are juxtaposed with the texture of the larger ensemble, showcasing every section of a modern symphony orchestra throughout the five movements.

“Kahchun Wong & Julian Rachlin” will be held on 2 February 2024 (Fri) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$680, $540, $400, $260 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

To provide audiences with a deep dive into specific orchestral works, “Swire Music for Everyone Series: Bartók Concerto for Orchestra” will be held on 2 February 2024 (Fri) at 10AM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Admission is free, and tickets are available on a first come, first-served basis. Online registration will start at 10AM on 22 January 2024 (Mon) on POPTICKET’s website.