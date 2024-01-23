SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO Will Be Performed By the Hong Kong Philharmonic

Hong Kong Philharmonic performs SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO as part of the SWIRE DENIM SERIES this weekend.

The internationally renowned Hong Kong jazz legend Ted Lo has dedicated himself to promoting the art of jazz among the next generation of local musicians. Lo joins forces with phenomenal songstress Janice Vidal and pre-eminent guitarist Eugene Pao for two evenings of soulful songs and original compositions, accentuated by the orchestral vigour of the HK Phil with conductor Gerard Salonga.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.

Performances run 26 - 27 January at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.