SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO Will Be Performed By the Hong Kong Philharmonic

Performances run 26 - 27 January.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Hong Kong Dance Company Open 2024 With Folk Dance Medley Lands In The South Photo 1 Hong Kong Dance Company Open 2024 With Folk Dance Medley Lands In The South
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Jazz and Classical with Acclaimed Artists in Photo 2 The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Jazz and Classical with Acclaimed Artists in January and February 2024
SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO Will Be Performed By the Hong Kong Philharmonic Photo 3 SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO Will Be Performed By the Hong Kong Philharmonic

SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO Will Be Performed By the Hong Kong Philharmonic

Hong Kong Philharmonic performs SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO as part of the SWIRE DENIM SERIES this weekend.

The internationally renowned Hong Kong jazz legend Ted Lo has dedicated himself to promoting the art of jazz among the next generation of local musicians. Lo joins forces with phenomenal songstress Janice Vidal and pre-eminent guitarist Eugene Pao for two evenings of soulful songs and original compositions, accentuated by the orchestral vigour of the HK Phil with conductor Gerard Salonga.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.

Performances run 26 - 27 January at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.




RELATED STORIES - Hong Kong

1
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Jazz and Classical with Acclaimed Artists in Photo
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Jazz and Classical with Acclaimed Artists in January and February 2024

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) has announced its collaboration with exceptional conductors and soloists for two diverse programmes scheduled for late January and early February. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

2
Hong Kong Dance Company Open 2024 With Folk Dance Medley Lands In The South Photo
Hong Kong Dance Company Open 2024 With Folk Dance Medley Lands In The South

Hong Kong Dance Company will open 2024 with the folk dance medley Lands in the South. Together with several guest choreographers, the Company will present Lingnan dances that are rooted in the daily lives and hometown sentiments of various ethnic groups.

3
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs STRINGS OF THOUGHT This Month Photo
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs STRINGS OF THOUGHT This Month

The Hong Kong Philharmonic performs Strings of Thought this month. The performance is on 15 January 2024.

4
HK Phil Celebrates the 50th Anniversary with Beethoven CHORAL FANTASY Concert Photo
HK Phil Celebrates the 50th Anniversary with Beethoven CHORAL FANTASY Concert

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its upcoming 50th anniversary Heritage Concert, titled “Beethoven | Choral Fantasy”. Taking place on 12 and 13 January 2024, this event will commemorate the orchestra's rich history and achievements.

More Hot Stories For You

SOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO Will Be Performed By the Hong Kong PhilharmonicSOULFUL JAZZ EVENING WITH TED LO Will Be Performed By the Hong Kong Philharmonic
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Jazz and Classical with Acclaimed Artists in January and February 2024The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Jazz and Classical with Acclaimed Artists in January and February 2024
Hong Kong Dance Company Open 2024 With Folk Dance Medley Lands In The SouthHong Kong Dance Company Open 2024 With Folk Dance Medley Lands In The South
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs STRINGS OF THOUGHT This MonthThe Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs STRINGS OF THOUGHT This Month

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Hong Kong SHOWS

Recommended For You