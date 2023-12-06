Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding Success

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding Success

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, recently concluded its successful tours in the Greater Bay Area. Following a four-year hiatus, the orchestra delivered spectacular performances at three concerts held at the Xinghai Concert Hall in Guangzhou on 10 and 24 November 2023, and at the Shenzhen Concert Hall on 25 November 2023 respectively. These performances garnered immense praise from the audience, earning thunderous applause. The concerts were made possible with the support of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. 

Jaap van Zweden & HK Phil: Mahler Symphony No. 1 (10 November)

To commemorate the golden jubilee of the HK Phil and the 25th anniversary season of Xinghai Concert Hall, Jaap van Zweden delighted the Guangzhou audience with a symphonic feast. The concert commenced with Beethoven’s Leonore Overture no. 3, a captivating orchestral adventure distilling the essence of his opera Fidelio. Tchaikovsky's Capriccio Italien followed, capturing the carnival atmosphere on the streets of Italy. The journey culminated with Mahler's monumental First Symphony, often referred to as the “Titan”, commanding an augmented orchestral presence to bring forth the awe-inspiring sound of nature.

Lio Kuokman & HK Phil: From Gershwin to Williams (24 November)

Under the baton of Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, the HK Phil presented an unforgettable evening of iconic hits from blockbuster movies by John Williams, Bernstein's Broadway musicals, and Gershwin's concerto of the Jazz Age New York. The performance featured HK Phil Principal Cello Richard Bamping, along with sopranos Louise Kwong and Vivian Yau. Lio Kuokman’s multi-talent shone through both as a conductor and a piano soloist in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Lio Kuokman and Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Concert (25 November)

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the HK Phil enthralled the audience with Dvořák’s Ninth Symphony, From the New World. Lio Kuokman took on the role of a piano solo, leading the orchestra in Gershwin’s iconic concerto Rhapsody in Blue, bringing to life the glamourous Jazz Age New York of the roaring twenties. Opening the concert was Bernstein’s popular Broadway classic Candide Overture and Three Dance Episodes from On the Town.

As a cultural ambassador of Hong Kong, the HK Phil is dedicated to participating in cultural exchange, showcasing the artistic excellence of Hong Kong locally, nationally, and internationally. In May 2024, HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu will lead the orchestra on a journey to Mainland China again, presenting an enticing East-meets-West programme to the audience.



