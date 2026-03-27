­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Actors Theatre Of Indiana Sets 26-27 Season - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More

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Actors Theatre of Indiana has revealed the 2026–2027 season of Broadway in Your Backyard, featuring musicals, satire, mystery and more.

Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70's Beehive Musical

The season kicks off on September 4 with Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70's Beehive Musical. The sequel to last year's hit show Beehive, this marks the regional premiere of a celebration of the women of 1970s music and culture. The music is the soundtrack of a generation, featuring artists including Linda Ronstadt, Donna Summer, Heart, Debbie Harry, Pat Benatar and other '70s legends. Directed by Carol Worcel.

Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors follows in October. In this classic Broadway parody of 1950s sci-fi and horror films, the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant that he names “Audrey II” after his co-worker crush. This sharp-tongued, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune as long as Seymour keeps feeding it blood. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey's out-of-this-world origins and its intent toward global domination. The rock & roll–inspired score and inventive puppetry have made this show a hit across generations. Directed by DJ Salisbury.

The Maltese Falcon: A Musical Nightmare

You may recognize the January 2027 production, The Maltese Falcon: A Musical Nightmare. Another ATI world premiere, ATI was fortunate enough to feature Falcon as one of their LabSeries productions in 2024. This new musical adaptation of the famous The Maltese Falcon and the The Maltese Falcon finds hard-boiled detective Sam Spade wrestling with ghosts, his conscience, and the truth the night before his fateful deposition in the biggest case of his life. In the farcical tradition of The 39 Steps, this send-up of the film noir genre features all of the classic elements, including rough-around-the-edges Sam Spade, his long-suffering assistant Effie, femme fatale Brigid O'Shaughnessy, the scheming Mr. Cairo, and bumbling Mr. Gutman, all chasing down the stolen diamonds hidden in the statue of the menacing bird. Directed by Darrin Murrell.

A Little Night Music

ATI will wrap up the 2026–2027 season with A Little Night Music. Set in 1900 Sweden, this beloved Broadway classic by Stephen Sondheim, featuring his hit song “Send in the Clowns,” is a sophisticated and enchanting masterpiece. The story explores the entangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt, portrayed by Judy Fitzgerald, ATI's Artistic Director, and the men who love her. Estranged lovers’ passion rekindles, and a flurry of jealousy and suspicion erupts as the follies of love are illuminated during a weekend in the country. With everyone in one place, new romances and second chances bring humor and surprise. Directed by Richard J. Roberts.