4th Annual FALLING FOR ART, Artists' Studio Tour to Be Held in October

The 4th Annual Falling for Art, Artists' Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, October 21, 9-4 pm and Sunday, October 22, 11-4 pm. New to the tour this year will be an Artist Preview Reception on Thursday, October 19, 6-8 pm, sponsored by Union Street Market, Electric Works.

The 2023 Falling for Art, Artists' Studio Tour is a self-guided tour of the studios of sixteen artists in and around Fort Wayne. Included this year are Fred and Rhonda Inman, Inman Wood Artists; Brian Frye, BF Carving; Joseph Pelka, Abstract Painting and Art Pottery; Thomas Pabst, Wood Art; Patricia Weiss, Oil Paintings; Seth Green, Pottery; Mark Sidebottom, Imperfectly Perfect Wood; Drece L. Guy, Drece L. Designs; Dani Kiefer Art; John C. Kelty Watercolors; Paul Raiman, Pere Photography; Terry Ratliff Fine Art; Diane Groenert, The Art Garage; and Emily Simpson and Greg Duncan, Sol Eye Glass.

The tour includes something for everyone – paintings, wood, clay, photography, and glass. Artists will be opening their studios for the public to have an inside look at how and where their art is made. The tour provides an opportunity to chat with the artists, discover what inspires them and create a connection to both the artist and their work. The public will see works in progress, demonstrations, and can purchase a work of art to cherish for years to come. The tour is free, and everyone is welcome.

A new feature of the tour, the Artist Preview Reception sponsored by Union Street Market, Electric Works, will give the public an opportunity to meet the artists and see a preview of the work that will be featured on the tour. Lite bites will be served along with a cash bar. Each artist will feature a piece to be sold, with the proceeds from the purchase of the piece benefiting the Electric Works Public Market Trust.

Sponsors of the 2023 Falling for Art, Artists' Studio Tour include Union Street Market, Electric Works, Frame Art and Design, The Paradigm Gallery at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Oak Tree Supply, Cream of the Crop Films, The Boyd Family and Brian and Becky Frye.

To find out more information about Falling for Art, please visit the website: www.fallingforart.com

About Falling for Art

Falling for Art 2023 is the fourth year of an annual event to be held every fall. Each year, the roster of artists will change to include new artists in various media.