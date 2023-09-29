4th Annual FALLING FOR ART, Artists' Studio Tour to Be Held in October

The event will be held on Saturday, October 21, 9-4 pm and Sunday, October 22, 11-4 pm.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

4th Annual FALLING FOR ART, Artists' Studio Tour to Be Held in October

The 4th Annual Falling for Art, Artists' Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, October 21, 9-4 pm and Sunday, October 22, 11-4 pm. New to the tour this year will be an Artist Preview Reception on Thursday, October 19, 6-8 pm, sponsored by Union Street Market, Electric Works.

The 2023 Falling for Art, Artists' Studio Tour is a self-guided tour of the studios of sixteen artists in and around Fort Wayne.  Included this year are Fred and Rhonda Inman, Inman Wood Artists; Brian Frye, BF Carving; Joseph Pelka, Abstract Painting and Art Pottery; Thomas Pabst, Wood Art; Patricia Weiss, Oil Paintings; Seth Green, Pottery; Mark Sidebottom, Imperfectly Perfect Wood;  Drece L. Guy, Drece L. Designs; Dani Kiefer Art; John C. Kelty Watercolors; Paul Raiman, Pere Photography; Terry Ratliff Fine Art; Diane Groenert, The Art Garage; and Emily Simpson and Greg Duncan, Sol Eye Glass. 

The tour includes something for everyone – paintings, wood, clay, photography, and glass. Artists will be opening their studios for the public to have an inside look at how and where their art is made. The tour provides an opportunity to chat with the artists, discover what inspires them and create a connection to both the artist and their work.  The public will see works in progress, demonstrations, and can purchase a work of art to cherish for years to come. The tour is free, and everyone is welcome. 

A new feature of the tour, the Artist Preview Reception sponsored by Union Street Market, Electric Works, will give the public an opportunity to meet the artists and see a preview of the work that will be featured on the tour. Lite bites will be served along with a cash bar. Each artist will feature a piece to be sold, with the proceeds from the purchase of the piece benefiting the Electric Works Public Market Trust.

Sponsors of the 2023 Falling for Art, Artists' Studio Tour include Union Street Market, Electric Works, Frame Art and Design, The Paradigm Gallery at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Oak Tree Supply, Cream of the Crop Films, The Boyd Family and Brian and Becky Frye.

To find out more information about Falling for Art, please visit the website: www.fallingforart.com

About Falling for Art

Falling for Art 2023 is the fourth year of an annual event to be held every fall. Each year, the roster of artists will change to include new artists in various media.



RELATED STORIES - Fort Wayne

1
The Presidents Own U.S. Marine Band to Perform at Purdue Fort Wayne Photo
The President's Own U.S. Marine Band to Perform at Purdue Fort Wayne

The President's Own United States Marine Band will perform at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, October 28. Check out the details here!

2
THE HOUSE Premieres at Fort Wayne Youtheatre This Month Photo
THE HOUSE Premieres at Fort Wayne Youtheatre This Month

Fort Wayne Youtheatre has partnered with international Theatrefolk Publishing to bring the world premiere of The House to the First Presbyterian Theater stage later this month. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Kicks Off Its 36th Season With A Sibling Duo of COWBOY POETS Photo
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Kicks Off Its 36th Season With A Sibling Duo of COWBOY POETS

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is kicking off its 36th season with a sibling duo of “Cowboy Poets,” who will bring a taste of Big Sky Country to Indianapolis for a dynamic evening of music and stories. Brigid & Johnny Reedy will take audiences on a ride to “My Montana Home” on Saturday, September 23, at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. 

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Fort Wayne SHOWS

Recommended For You