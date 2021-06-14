Jubilee Auditorium Presents JUBEFEST

It's been a long intermission, but Alberta's Jubilees are back. Starting mid-June, audiences can experience unique outdoor events including Drive-In Backlot Music in Calgary and Drive-In Rooftop Comedy in Edmonton in family cohorts from the comfort of their vehicles.

Stay tuned for more announcements all summer long. Presentations will feature world-class, Alberta-based artists.

"Intermission is almost over, and live performance is on its way back to the Jubes in Calgary and Edmonton," says Jonathan Love, Executive Director, Alberta Jubilee Auditoria Society. "As we plan the safe return of audiences, performers, & technicians to our stages, we look forward to seeing you for our summer outdoor events during JubeFest."

Tickets for JubeFest are $40 per vehicle and locally-sourced Jube Snack Packs are $20. Tickets and packs can be purchased online through their website at https://www.jubileeauditorium.com/.