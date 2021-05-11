The Chamber Music Society of Detroit Presents The Verona Quartet Live This Weekend

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit will present the Verona Quartet, winner of the Cleveland Quartet Award, in concert live on Saturday, May 15 for one performance only, at 5:00 PM.

The concert takes place at Seligman Performing Arts Center, located at 22305 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills. The quartet will perform Dvořák's American" String Quartet, Reena Esmail's Quartet, and Strauss' sumptuous Sextet from "Capriccio" with two young Sphinx Competition laureates, violist Jordan Bak and cellist Nicholas Mariscal.

The concert will be recorded and streamed Saturday, May 15 at 8:00 PM at www.CMSDetroit.org.

Tickets for the live concert are priced at $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students and are available online at www.CMSDetroit.org or by phone at 313-335-3300. Tickets for the virtual concert at 8 PM are also available online or by phone, and are priced at "pay what you can." The concert will remain available on demand at www.cameramusic.org for one week, till May 22.

The concert is approximately one hour in length without intermission, presented to a socially distanced, reduced-capacity audience in compliance with public guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear facial masks.

Winner of the 2020 prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, the Verona Quartet rose to international prominence after sweeping top prizes at the Wigmore Hall, Melbourne, Osaka, M-Prize International Chamber Music Competitions and the Concert Artists Guild Competition. Since then they have appeared at major venues and festivals across four continents. The Verona Quartet serves as Quartet-in-Residence at the Oberlin College and Conservatory in Oberlin, Ohio.

Considered one of the most outstanding musicians of his generation, Jordan Bak is a winner of the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, the recipient of the 2019 Samuel Sanders Tel Aviv Museum Prize, and the 2019 John White Special Prize from the Tertis International Viola Competition. Bak is also a Sphinx Competition alum and Sphinx MPower Artist Grant Recipient.

Cellist Nicholas Mariscal is the newly appointed Assistant Principal Cellist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. He has appeared as guest principal cellist with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra, principal cello of Norway's Fjord Cadenza Festival Orchestra and is a recent alumnus of the New World Symphony in Miami.