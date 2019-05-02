McNichols Civic Center Announces Summer Exhibitions

Denver Arts & Venues has announced summer art exhibitions at McNichols Civic Center Building.

Leang Seckon: Prophecy (first floor, through May 31) features artwork by Cambodian artist Leang Seckon, including paintings, collages and installed mixed-media work, that are multi-layered, both literally and symbolically.

Electric Chaco (first floor, July 17-28) invites you to imagine Chaco Canyon as a vibrant center of trade and imagination, ceremony and celebration. It's an exploration of Pueblo Indigenous Futurisms demonstrating that Indigenous peoples are not relics of the past but are speeding toward a bright and beautiful future.

Translating the Building (first floor, Aug. 2-25) distills what might otherwise only be accessible to professional architects and city planners into a popular discourse, creating a forum through which people can envision ways to embed their values into the built environment.

Making Faces (Boettcher Cultural Pavilion, second floor, through Aug. 25) highlights artwork by one of the most celebrated caricature artists in the past 50 years, John Kascht. Kascht is considered a contemporary master of satirical portraiture, and has been lauded as "a keen and insightful observer of human nature who forces us to look at our public figures with new eyes."

Of Places and Spaces (third floor, through Aug. 25) brings together artwork from two Colorado abstract painters, Homare Ikeda and Sandy Kinnee. While different in style, the artworks are connected by the artists' use of ancient forms, bright colors and primordial imagery.

All exhibitions are free and open to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional events will be hosted throughout the spring giving opportunities for visitors to go deeper into the art shows.

McNichols Project: Of Places and Spaces... and Faces, May 11, 6-9 p.m. invites guests to observe places, spaces and faces with fresh eyes while enjoying entertainment, food and drink. FREE - RSVP on Eventbrite.

Indigenous Pop X, July 26-28 Born from the Indigenous Comic Con, Indigenous Pop X Denver is a three-day comic convention and pop culture festival highlighting the incredible artistic and creative contributions of Native American and Indigenous people in the areas of comics, film, futurisms, fashion, and much, much more. Tickets are on sale now.

Translating the Building: Panel Discussion and Reception, Aug. 4, 3-5:30 p.m. Join speakers Ken Schroeppel, Gosia Kung and Laura Brudzynski for a panel discussion surrounding affordable housing, Denver's built environment, pedestrian rights and the relationship between the building environment and culture, followed by a reception celebrating the exhibit.





