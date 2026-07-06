TO JOY Will Come to the Royal Danish Theatre in August

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To Joy from August Bournonville will come to the Royal Danish Theatre this summer. Performances will run 29 August - 17 September 2026.

In the mid-19th century, August Bournonville forged the distinctive ballet tradition that placed the Royal Danish Ballet firmly on the international stage. With To joy, we honour our heritage while continuing to shape the next chapter of our history, opening the season with a tribute to Bournonville and his enduring choreographic legacy. The programme brings together four of his ballets, offering a refined glimpse into the breadth of his artistry. It serves both as an introduction to the classical tradition cultivated on the Old Stage for nearly two centuries and as a celebration for those who cherish Bournonville’s distinctive vocabulary and poetic storytelling.

To joy opens with two of Bournonville’s most festive pas de deux, From Siberia to Moscow and Wedding Pas de deux from Abdallah before yielding to August 2.0, where his distinctive technique is brought into sharp focus. In this abstract and symphonic work, the virtuosity of the male dancer takes centre stage, affirming that Bournonville’s inventive spirit continues to resonate in dialogue with the 21st century.

The evening concludes with a landmark of Danish ballet history. This year marks 190 years since Bournonville first presented his own version of La Sylphide at the Royal Danish Theatre. Time has been kind to one of the company’s most beloved works, and the tale of James, the ethereal Sylph and the malevolent witch continues to captivate audiences – just as it did nearly two centuries ago, when theatre-goers first sought a glimpse of mystery, longing and romantic dream.

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