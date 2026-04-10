Atlantic Theater Company Co-Founder Mary McCann Named OWU 2026 Commencement Speaker

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Ohio Wesleyan University has selected Mary McCann, acclaimed actor, entrepreneur, and co-founder of the Atlantic Theater Company, to deliver the keynote address at its 182nd commencement ceremony on May 9.

McCann's career reflects a clear throughline of ambitious self-discovery. From producing plays as a teenager in her hometown of Put-in-Bay, Ohio, to helping build a theater company and acting school that have shaped American theater for more than four decades, McCann has combined creative work with the discipline required to sustain it.

Her path reflects the kind of initiative, risk-taking, and institution-building Ohio Wesleyan seeks to cultivate in its graduates, said OWU President Matt vandenBerg, Ed.D.

“Mary McCann's career reflects what it means to test your abilities against the world and build something that endures,” vandenBerg said. “She followed what was true for her and grew into a creative force in her field, shaping an institution and a practice that have influenced generations. That is the kind of self-awareness, ambition, discipline, and commitment to others we want our graduates to carry forward.”

During the commencement ceremony, vandenBerg will confer upon McCann an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree, OWU's highest honor, in recognition of her achievements in the entertainment field and her broader impact on the world.

As part of her journey, McCann attended Ohio Wesleyan for two years with friend and fellow actor, Clark Gregg in the 1980s. At OWU, McCann studied Economics and Theatre, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta women's fraternity, the Theta Alpha Phi national theater honorary, and performed in productions including “Vanities” and “Antigone.”

She completed her undergraduate degree at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she was part of the original workshop led by playwright David Mamet and actor William H. Macy that gave rise to the Atlantic Theater Company in 1985.

Today, the Atlantic Theater Company and Atlantic Acting School are considered a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Since its founding, the Atlantic has become one of the country's most decorated theater institutions, earning two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama, two Grammy Awards, and 28 Tony Awards.

McCann herself has built an accomplished and inspiring acting career in film, television, Broadway, and off-Broadway, most recently starring in the critically acclaimed production of “Let's Love” by Ethan Coen. Read more about McCann and her career at marymccann.com.

In addition to McCann, Ohio Wesleyan graduating senior Jason Harris of Columbus, Ohio, will speak to his fellow graduates at OWU's 2026 commencement ceremony.

“We are a class that showed up. That leaned into challenges. That supported one another through moments of uncertainty and change,” said Harris, a Sport Management major, voted by his classmates to give the commencement address. “We didn't just earn degrees, we grew into leaders, into thinkers, and into individuals prepared to make a difference.”

His OWU journey included developing athletic and leadership skills as a football player, as president of the Omicron Rho Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and as a senator for the Wesleyan Council of Student Affairs (OWU's student government). Harris further deepened his service to campus as a member of the Student Inclusion Advocacy Committee and the Black Student Union.

A graduate of Olentangy Berlin High School in Delaware, Ohio, Harris plans to pursue a master's degree in Sport Management from Florida State University. There, he looks forward to gaining hands-on experience at the Division 1 level.

The OWU Class of 2026 will celebrate baccalaureate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Commencement will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, and, weather permitting, will be held outdoors on the lawn in front of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Both events will be streamed live and archived online at www.owu.edu/stream. Learn more at www.owu.edu/commencement.