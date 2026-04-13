MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Will Come to Theatre Arlington

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Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Bryan Stevenson and Executive Producer Steven D. Morris helm this production in a co-director tour de force. Featuring DFW favorite stage professionals including David Coffee, Debbie Brown, and Shannon McGrann, Theatre Arlington also welcomes back Randy Pearlman, Joseph Tully, and Olivia Cinquepalmi–as well as some brand new faces with Adia Best and Kalumbu Tshibangu! Natalie Hinds, Mason Bowling, Daniel Ruelas, and Luke Longacre round out this stellar cast, supported by resident designers Hope Cox and Ryan Simón.

Group Ticket rates for the show are available for parties of 10 or more.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express will open Friday, May 1st at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, May 17th at 2 pm.