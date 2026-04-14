Hill Country Community Theatre Will Host First Annual “act Like A Golfer” Golf Tournament Fundraiser

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Hill Country Community Theatre has announced its first annual “Act Like a Golfer” Golf Tournament, taking place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes.

This fun-filled fundraiser will bring together golfers, community members, and supporters of the arts for a day on the course benefiting HCCT's live theatre productions and arts education programming. Designed as a four-person scramble, the tournament promises friendly competition, exciting contests, and plenty of opportunities to support live theatre in the Highland Lakes.

Registration will begin at 7:30 AM, with a shotgun start at 9:00 AM. Entry fees are $100 per player or $375 per team of four.

Participants will compete for a variety of prizes and special contests throughout the day, including a hole-in-one opportunity to win a Chevy, as well as the Longest Drive and Most Impressive Costume contests.

Hill Country Community Theatre is proud to recognize AKA Vocal Showgroup as the Title Sponsor of the inaugural Act Like a Golfer tournament. Their generous support is helping make this exciting new fundraising event possible.

In addition to player registration, HCCT is currently seeking event sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses interested in supporting the arts while gaining visibility among tournament participants and HCCT's broad patron base.

All proceeds from the event will directly support Hill Country Community Theatre's mission to enrich and engage the community through live theatre and arts education.

To learn more, register a team, or become a sponsor, visit www.thehcct.org.