Westport Country Playhouse Offers Masterclass In Acting For TV And Film For Middle Schoolers

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Westport Country Playhouse's Masterclass Series will present “Acting for TV and Film,” geared toward middle schoolers, on Sunday, April 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn, next to the Playhouse.

Led by Liz Fye, television and film actor, the masterclass will focus on the more subtle techniques of TV/film acting. Students will work on pre-assigned scenes in front of the class with the chance to take direction, so that everyone practices responding to notes and making adjustments on the spot.

Liz Fye (SAG-AFTRA, AEA) received her BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Television and film credits include “Law & Order: SVU,” “Blue Bloods,” “Kings,” “One Life to Live,” “As the World Turns,” and “All Relative.” Theatre credits include “Good Vibrations” (pre-Broadway workshop, New York Stage and Film), “Finding Nemo” (developmental workshop, 42nd Street Studios), “The Who's Tommy” (Berkshire Theatre Festival), “Band Geeks” (Human Race Theater), “Legacy Falls,” (The Pearl Theatre, New York Musical Theater Festival), “The Sound of Music” (Carousel Theater), as well as many staged readings of new works. She has also appeared in numerous national commercials and has an extensive list of voiceover credits for television and radio. She is represented by Atlas Talent Agency. www.lizfye.com

The fee for the masterclass is $100, and is limited to 12 participants in grades 6-8. For full details and registration form, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/masterclassseries-winter2026/

For questions about the program, contact Maggie Meath, education coordinator, at: mmeath@westportplayhouse.org