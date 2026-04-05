Westport Community Theatre's THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Opens April 10

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Westport Community Theatre’s production of The Savannah Sipping Society, written by Jones Hope Wooten and directed by Lynne Colatrella, premieres Friday, April 10.

The Savannah Sipping Society is a heartwarming, laugh-filled comedy about four very different Southern women who, brought together by fate and an impromptu happy hour, begin to rediscover the zest for life they thought they had lost. Over the next six months — filled with misadventures, laughter, and the occasional liquid refreshment — they form an unexpected bond, discovering that friendship, courage, and a willingness to embrace change can lead to surprising new beginnings.

The cast includes Dandy Barrett, Heather DeLude, Gillian Holt, and Ellen Krinick Porto.

Performances are on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

The show is performed Westport Community Theatre.