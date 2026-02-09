Theaterworks Hartford Unveils 25/26 Living Room Concert Series Featuring YELLER TOOTH

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced the 25/26 Living Room Concert Series, a lobby-based concert program curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan that brings musicians and audiences together in an informal, living room–style setting.

The series opens with YELLER TOOTH, featuring Sahar Milani and Cameron Scoggins. Milani previously appeared at TheaterWorks Hartford as Elham in ENGLISH. The husband-and-wife duo blends folk-rock influences with Southern soul and Middle Eastern musical traditions, emphasizing harmony-driven arrangements.

Yeller Tooth has been featured in Dinner Service NY’s Dinner Music series and has shared stages with Ric Robertson and the Sam Grisman Project. The appearance marks the duo’s Off-Broadway debut.

The concert will take place in TheaterWorks Hartford’s lobby space, with doors opening early for a warm-up gathering with light bites.

Performance Information

Yeller Tooth

Thursday, March 26

Warm-up begins at 6:00 p.m.; performance at 6:30 p.m.

TheaterWorks Hartford

Tickets

Tickets for the Living Room Concert Series are $20 and are available at twhartford.org.

Upcoming Living Room Concert Series Dates

March 26: Yeller Tooth at TheaterWorks Hartford

April 30: Artist to be announced at Bar Max

June 18: Michael Suddes at TheaterWorks Hartford

July 16: Artist to be announced at TheaterWorks Hartford

About TheaterWorks Hartford

Founded in 1985, TheaterWorks Hartford has produced contemporary theater for more than 40 years from its Pearl Street location. Led by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, the company has presented more than 200 plays and musicals, including High, Relativity, and Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn.