THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Will Come to Playhouse on Park in April

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Playhouse on Park will present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, the relevant comedy based on a true story, in preparation for the play's run in West Hartford April 15-May 3. Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play is based on the critically-acclaimed book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT follows an eager intern at a top literary magazine who is given a career-making assignment: fact-checking a new work by celebrated author John D'Agata, who has just written a groundbreaking magazine essay. But is the story true? When the world's most neurotically precise fact-checker starts dissecting the author's work, it begins to split at the seams. As the final deadline looms, hard facts square off against emotional truths in a funny and searing high-stakes showdown.

Matt Pfeiffer returns to Playhouse on Park as Director after previously directing THIS IS OUR YOUTH. Other credits include Arden Theatre, Delaware Theatre Co, Theatre Horizon, Walnut St Theatre, The Gulfshore Playhouse, and 26 seasons with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, among others. Matt is a 13-time Barrymore nominee and winner for best Director for The Whale and The Invisible Hand, both with Theatre Exile.

Cast Biographies

Shannon Michael Wamser (John D'Agata). Previous Playhouse on Park shows: George, OF MICE AND MEN, Davis, RED LIGHT WINTER, Mike, COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen, ABRIDGED, Theatre Raleigh: Thomas, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Orlando Shakespeare Theatre: Jack, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST,

Suzanne O'Donnell (Emily Penrose) Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: Mistress Quickly, MERRY WIVES, Narrator, EVERY BRILLIANT THING, Arden Theatre Company: Stephanie, POTUS, Ophelia, HAMLET. Orlando Shakes: Hermione, WINTER'S TALE, Kate, TAMING OF THE SHREW .

Edward Montoya (Jim Fingal) New Orleans Shakespeare Festival: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and ROMEO & JULIET. Graduate of the SUNY Purchase BFA Acting Conservatory.