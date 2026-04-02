SCHOOL OF ROCK to be Presented at Broadway on Main Theatre Company This Spring

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andrew Lloyd Webber's ﻿School of Rock: The Musical is taking the stage at Cabaret on Main Theater at 597 Main Street in East Haven, CT from April 24 through May 10. This immersive production presented by Broadway On Main Theatre Company is part of Cabaret on Main's Signature Series.

About School of Rock: The Musical

Based on the hit film, this hilarious musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses! In addition to new compositions by Lloyd Webber, the musical features a book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and is based on the film written by Mike White.

About the Broadway on Main Production

Directed and choreographed by Neil Fuentes, music directed by Edwin Rodriguez and produced by Billy DiCrosta, School of Rock continues the mission of Broadway On Main Theatre Company to provide meaningful, high-quality performance opportunities for both youth and adults while creating impactful, community-centered theatre.

The cast features Nick Rapuano as the rocking teacher Dewey Finn. Other cast members include Micky Akridge, Shannon Arnold, Stephania Assail, Oliver Bachman, Ethan Craig, Bianca DaCosta, Avery Denecke, Nicole Floran, Angelina Frosolone, Paige Gaudet, Tyler Gay, Eric Gil, Alicia Gonzalez, Mia Gonzalez, Mya Gonzalez, Gary Guidone, Hunter Hernandez-Maturo, Audrey Lenington, Sophia Marin, Aiden Masterbone, Derek Masterbone, Eli Murnane, Ava Palmer, Lillian Parady, Rick Pegnataro, Frankie Sarceno-Tortora, Dashiell Schroeder, Claire Shipman, Kash Small, Clara Smith, Nyx Smith, Mirella Soto, Piper Stepule, Jack Travali, Tessa Vallen, Quinn Wamsley, Jacqueline White, and Jakob Yakubik.