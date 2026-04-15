Playhouse on Park Will Host Under 40 Night With THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

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Playhouse on Park will invite theatergoers under 40 to a lively evening of connection and comedy on Thursday, April 30, 2026, featuring a special networking reception and performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT.

With a $35 Under 40 ticket (plus $3.50 service fee), guests will enjoy a pre-show reception beginning at 6:00 p.m., complete with complimentary wine provided by Latitude Beverage Co, as well as beer and light snacks. The evening continues with a 7:30 p.m. performance of this sharp, thought-provoking comedy.

Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, and based on the critically acclaimed book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT asks audiences to consider what constitutes a truth in the high-stakes world of journalism.

An ambitious intern lands a career-defining assignment: fact-checking a groundbreaking essay by a celebrated writer. But when meticulous scrutiny begins to unravel the narrative, tensions rise and truths collide. As deadlines loom, the play explores the fine line between fact and interpretation in a fast-paced, humorous, and ultimately thought-provoking showdown.