Out Film CT Unveils Dates for 39th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

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Out Film CT, has shared that June 12-20, 2026 will serve as the dates for the 39th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival. The majority of the festival will be screened at the festival's longtime home, the Cinestudio on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.

Attendees can enjoy social events like the Opening Night after-party (Friday, June 12), the Centerpiece pre-reception (Wednesday, June 17), and the Closing Night celebration (Saturday, June 20).

The closing night film will be held at the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford. In addition to the in-person festival, there will be a Virtual Encore from June 21 to 28 for at-home audiences to enjoy streaming exclusives and programs they may have missed.

As in previous years, Out Film CT has received hundreds of submissions from across the United States and internationally. The festival committee is in the process of reviewing the features, documentaries, and shorts to finalize the lineup.

Out Film CT has recently partnered with the prestigious Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival, based in Cardiff, UK, which awards the largest prize for a LGBTQ short film in the world, worth $55,000 in cash. The 39th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival will become a “nominating festival” for the Iris Prize, which allows Connecticut to make its imprint on this important worldwide contest. By nominating a short film for the Iris Prize, Out Film CT’s selection will bypass all of the intermediary steps, sending it to the final round of the selection process.

Information on feature films, shorts programs, schedule, FestiPasses, tickets, and more is forthcoming as Out Film CT finalizes the schedule and the lineup.