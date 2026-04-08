Norwalk Conservatory Students To Perform National Anthem At Yankee Stadium

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Student performers from Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will perform the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, ahead of the game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.

The performance will feature a custom arrangement by the conservatory’s musical director, Fred Feeney, created to reflect the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence. The arrangement aims to blend the traditional structure of “The Star-Spangled Banner” with a theatrical approach designed to highlight the vocal range and training of the student ensemble.

“Our students don’t just study the performing arts—they live, eat, and breathe them,” Feeney said. “Performing the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium, in an arrangement honoring America’s 250th birthday, is exactly the kind of opportunity that defines an education at The Norwalk Conservatory.”

The group includes nearly 30 student performers representing the conservatory’s musical theatre, acting, and dance programs. Founded in 2018, the Norwalk Conservatory offers a three-year BFA and maintains a selective admissions process with small class sizes and industry-connected faculty.

Co-founder and president Danny Loftus George said the performance reflects the program’s emphasis on preparing students for professional careers. “These young artists are ready to move the world,” he said.