Middlebury Acting Company Will Present EUREKA DAY at Town Hall Theater

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Middlebury Acting Company will present EUREKA DAY by Jonathan Spector at Town Hall Theater’s Anderson Studio, which will be transformed into an intimate black box space for the production. Directed by Rebecca Strum, the play examines questions of consensus, community, and truth through the lens of a progressive private school in California.

Performances will take place May 1–10, 2026, at Town Hall Theater’s Anderson Studio in Middlebury, Vermont. The schedule includes evening performances on May 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on May 3, 9, and 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Originally produced at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley in 2018, EUREKA DAY has since been staged Off-Broadway and internationally, with a Broadway revival opening in 2024. The play follows a school board committed to progressive values and consensus decision-making, whose unity is challenged by a mumps outbreak that exposes deep divisions over truth and policy.

The cast will include Ashley Nicole Baptiste, Sorsha Anderson, Eric Reid St. John, Alexandria Chang, Tyler Rackliffe, and Lindsay Repka.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available at townhalltheater.org or by calling the box office at 802-382-9222.