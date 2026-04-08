Mar Jennings To Debut One-Man Show Benefiting Survivors Of Domestic Violence

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Mar Jennings will debut his new stage production, MAR JENNINGS — ONE-MAN SHOW, on May 22, 2026 at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre.

The one-night-only performance will serve as a fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Center for Family Justice. Organizers have set a goal of raising $200,000 to support survivors of domestic violence, abuse, and trauma.

The production, years in the making, blends storytelling, humor, and personal reflection. Jennings will share his experiences through a performance centered on resilience, reinvention, and healing, offering an intimate look at his life and the challenges he has faced.

“This chapter is about truth, legacy, and using my story for something bigger than myself,” Jennings said. “When I realized this show could raise real money for charity, it gave the project a deeper purpose.”

He added, “The hardest part is choosing what to reveal and what to hold sacred. But if my story helps someone feel less alone, then every moment of discomfort is worth it.”

The event also marks a collaboration with The Center for Family Justice, which provides crisis intervention, safe housing, counseling, and advocacy services. “Mar's decision to speak publicly about his journey marks an important moment,” said President and CEO Mark Antonini. “His voice will resonate with so many, and we are fully committed to supporting him and ensuring the success of this meaningful event.”

Jennings, known as a lifestyle expert, author, and television host, described the performance as an opportunity to connect directly with audiences while contributing to a larger cause. “If my journey can become a spark for someone else… if my pain can be transformed into power for others… then it all means something,” he said.