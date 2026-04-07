LOVE & THE DIVORCE LAWYER Author Barbara Newhart Will Come to the Palace Theater

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On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., author Barbara Newhart will appear at the Palace Theater as part of the “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series. Equal parts engaging and entertaining, the evening is a perfect choice for a fun girls' night out or an intimate book club outing.

Newhart will share the story of launching her writing career after 25 years as a divorce lawyer. She now writes fast-paced mystery novels infused with danger, romance, humor, and family—proving that life's twists and turns can lead to unexpected new chapters.

Newhart will discuss her latest novel, Love & the Divorce Lawyer, which follows Josephina Jensen, a feisty, justice-seeking divorce attorney who reluctantly returns to the courtroom after a four-year absence. Her mission is to help a woman collect a multimillion-dollar award from her unscrupulous ex-husband. The case draws Josephina into a battle of wits with the brilliant, infuriating, and undeniably charming divorce lawyer Richard Diamond—and an ex-husband determined to protect his empire at any cost. Unbeknownst to them all, someone from Josephina's past is also working behind the scenes, intent on settling unfinished business once and for all.

About Barbara Newhart

Barbara Newhart grew up in New Jersey and later moved to Massachusetts for college and law school before settling in Connecticut. Local readers may also know her by her real name, Attorney Kimberly Peterson.

In addition to Love & the Divorce Lawyer, Newhart is also the author of Legally Yours and Finally Yours, written under the name Kimberly Whitmore.