JERSEY BOYS Cast Will Headline Summer Theatre of New Canaan's 2026 Gala

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The Summer Theatre of New Canaan (STONC) will ring in its 23rd Season of bringing the magic of Broadway to Fairfield County with The Magic of Broadway Gala, a one-night-only event at the Country Club of New Canaan (95 Country Club Road, New Canaan, CT 06840) on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 6:30 PM.

The Main Event: This year's gala brings together Broadway, community leadership, and the next generation of performers in a dynamic and memorable celebration. The evening honors cultural and social philanthropists Jeff and Nancy Serkes for their service and support of STONC through the decades.

Featured performances include selections from Broadway's smash hit JERSEY BOYS; with Dru Serkes, Nathan Scherich, Keith Hines, and Joey LaVarco. Giving a preview of the upcoming summer production, MATILDA - The Musical, will be members from the STONC cast. Distinguished alumni will be making cameos throughout, and Cirque de Soleil clown, Brett Alters returns as Emcee.

Alongside riveting performances, guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, fine dining, and a spirited live auction supporting the upcoming season and education programs across Connecticut. The Magic of Broadway Gala is sponsored by Bedford & New Canaan Magazine.