9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Closes Music Theatre Of CT’s 39th Mainstage Season

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Music Theatre of Connecticut will present 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL as the final production of its 39th MainStage season. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, will run April 17 through May 3 at the company’s Norwalk venue.

Set in the late 1970s, the story follows three office workers who plot to take control of their workplace and confront their boss. Based on the 1980 film, the musical centers on themes of workplace equality, friendship, and empowerment.

The cast will feature Gina Lamparella as Violet, Joe Cassidy as Hart, Hannah Bonnett as Doralee, and Elissa DeMaria as Judy, alongside Robin Lounsbury, Matt Mancuso, Scott Ahearn, Tyler Brian Miranda, Lucy Moon, Emma Kops, Christian Libonati, and Alyssa McDonald.

The production is directed by Amy Griffin, with music direction by Zachary Anderson and choreography by Clint Hromsco. The creative team also includes stage manager Britt Kolek, fight and intimacy director Dan O’Driscoll, scenic designer Starlet Jacobs, props designer Kimberly Slosek, lighting designer Scott Borowka, and Costume Designer Diane Vanderkroef.

Performances will take place Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Opening night is scheduled for April 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $45 to $60 and are available at musictheatreofct.com or by calling the box office at 203-454-3883.