Bored Teachers IS IT FRIDAY YET? Comedy Tour Will Come to Southern Theatre

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The Bored Teachers: “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour will continue with a new fall leg in 2026, with 38 additional dates! The Bored Teachers are hitting cities all over the US and Canada from September through December, including a 3 pm Sunday, September 27, stop at the Southern Theatre.

Tickets, which start at $34.25, go on sale at 10 am Monday, April 20, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Since launching the tour in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has sold out theaters in nearly every U.S. state and across 7 provinces Canada, expanded internationally to the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, and performed in front of more than 200K teachers worldwide. With +1 billion video views, +10 million followers, and the #1 teacher-comedy podcast, Bored Teachers has become the go-to brand for educators everywhere seeking laughter, community, and a little comic relief.

“Teachers spend their lives giving everything they have for their students,” said one Bored Teachers comedian. “This tour is about giving something back—an unforgettable night of laughter and connection. Judging by the response, it's exactly what teachers need right now.” Fans have referred to the tour with “this is your therapy.”

But it's not just for educators. Anyone who's ever been in a classroom, dealt with a parent-teacher conference, or struggled to keep a straight face during a staff meeting will find the jokes hilariously relatable.

Founded by former teachers James and Marilou Tarantino, Bored Teachers started as a grassroots social community built on the hilarious truths of life in education. Almost a decade later, it has evolved into the world's leading teacher-entertainment company—producing viral sketches, stand-up tours, podcasts, articles, and content that spotlight the struggles, joys, and absurdities of the profession. Today, Bored Teachers is not just a media company—it's a global movement that gives teachers a voice, a laugh, and a place to belong.