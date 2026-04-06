Yasmin Levy to Bring ONE MORE NIGHT WITH YASMIN LEVY to the Studebaker Theatre

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Singer and songwriter Yasmin Levy will open her return to the United States with the tour "One More Night with Yasmin Levy" at Chicago's Studebaker Theatre on April 18, marking the first concert of the tour. The journey will then continue through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C., before culminating in a special final evening at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Renowned worldwide for her soulful interpretations of Ladino, the ancient Judeo-Spanish language, Levy breathes new life into centuries-old songs. Her music blends traditional Sephardic melodies with contemporary emotional expression, creating a sound that transcends borders, cultures, and generations.

Influenced by the rich musical traditions of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, Levy's performances carry echoes of history, love, longing, and resilience.

Joined by her exceptional ensemble, Levy invites audiences into an evening of passion, vulnerability, and unforgettable musical storytelling. More than a concert, "One More Night with Yasmin Levy" is a journey through memory, heritage, and the universal language of the heart.