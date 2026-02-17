Yang & Olivia Duo Named AMI Artists-in-Residence and Faculty Members

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Music Institute will feature its partnership with the esteemed violin and piano duo, Yang and Olivia, as Artists-in-Residence & AMI College Faculty Members. This collaboration brings together two world-class musicians who share AMI's commitment to fostering a deep love for music and advancing musical education. Yang and Olivia's residency opens the door for both AMI students and the wider community to engage with their artistry through lessons, workshops, masterclasses, and performances.

Yang & Olivia Duo - Global Music Silver Medalist Yang and Olivia is a dynamic violin-piano duo who create an unforgettable storytelling event in their program, featuring contemporary and classical works from different parts of the world. Violinist Yang Liu is the prize winner of the 12th International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, the first prize winner of the 2022 Medici International Competition, the 2021 International Artists Award Competition, and China's 5th National Competition. Olivia is a frequent presenter of MTNA, CMS and other music festivals and conferences, promoting music of Chinese and Taiwanese heritage. In recent years, not only have they traveled to more than 30 cities in the United States, they have also been performing and teaching in China, Portugal, Brazil, and Taiwan. Currently they are both faculty of VanderCook College of Music. The duo founded the Yang and Olivia Foundation, advocating diversity, and inclusion through music of different cultures.

(violin) playing has been praised as "a scorching performance! " by The New York Times and "...from China, with dazzling talent!" by Washington Post. Yang Liu is the first prize winner of the International Artists Award Competition, the Medici International Music Competition, China's National Violin Competition, and a prize winner of the Twelfth International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. He has performed as a soloist with world-leading orchestras including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, and Danish Royal Odense Philharmonic to name a few. His award-winning album "Song of Nostalgia" showcases his virtuosity and musicality. His repertoire ranges from baroque to the most contemporary works, and from Western classical to Eastern traditional. An avid advocate of cultural exchange via classical music, he is a founder of the Yang and Olivia Foundation and Momento Virtuosi, a chamber ensemble of diverse ethnicity and instrumentation. Born in QingDao, China, Yang studied at Central Conservatory with Professor Yaoji Lin in Beijing China and the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati with Professor Kurt Sassmannshaus and Dorothy Delay. Under the extraordinary ability immigration program, Mr. Liu became an American citizen in 2014.

(piano) currently serves as an associate professor of VanderCook College of Music. She is also the pianist of the award-winning violin-piano duo, Yang and Olivia, which has toured in the US, China, and Brazil. In addition, Tsai has appeared as a soloist with QingDao Concert Hall Orchestra, Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra, and Highland Park Strings. She was the staff pianist of the world-renowned Aspen Music Festival and Musicorda Music Festival in the US, as well as artist faculty/performer of the Oficina Music Festival, Curitiba Music Festival in Brazil, and Algarve Music Festival in Portugal. In addition to performances, her book "Schubert's Piano Trios" was published by Scholar's Press in 2014. In 2018, she co-founded Yang and Olivia Foundation to promote cultural exchange via classical music between China and the US. Since the pandemic, the foundation has dedicated its mission to promoting diversity and inclusion, featuring music with diverse cultural influences. Olivia has appeared in numerous music teacher's associations and college music society's conferences sharing the music of Asian heritage. Dr. Olivia I-Hsuan Tsai has been named a Steinway Teacher through the prestigious STEP Program. This honor not only recognizes her excellence as a pianist and educator, but also gives AMI piano students the exciting opportunity to perform recitals at Steinway venues on world-class instruments.