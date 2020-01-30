Solo Drama protest Announces Shows in NYC and Chicago

The new solo performance protest, written by Peter Kim George, directed by Charlies Quittner, and featuring Lynnsey Ooten, will embark on a two-city tour to NYC (Feb 9, 11, 12) and Chicago (Feb 15-16).

In 2016, poet and activist Mark Baumer began walking barefoot across America to protest climate change. Words from his last blog entry: "If you see me at a gas station I'm probably the one sipping on a jar of salsa...we are honestly going to soon be living in the greatest mass extinction humanity has ever experienced."

Peter Kim George wrote protest as an hour-long solo piece in response to his friend's harrowing exercise in social justice. protest explores the conflict of having a conscience and a body. Catherine (Lynnsey Ooten) walks barefoot from Providence, Rhode Island to Perris, California, updating her video blog daily, beset by online trolls, swollen feet, too many bananas, boredom, laughter, poverty, crying. A good tip: stay on the painted white line when walking on the road barefoot, it's cooler and smoother.

Presented by Shuga Pie Supreme, protest runs Feb 9, 11, 12 at 7pm @ The Tank, NYC (312 W 36th St) and Feb 15 at 2pm and Feb 16 at 9pm @ Prop Thtr, Chicago (3502 N Elston Ave) as a part of Rhino Fest. Tickets to all shows are $15.

protest is directed by Charles Quittner and features Lynnsey Ooten. The show features sound by Nikolai Mishler, lighting by Chris Roberson, movement by Brandon Powers (2014 Jeff Nominee: Best Choreography), Set by Yanbo Li, dramaturgy by Nina Goodheart, and costumes by Ashley Soliman. protest is produced by Charles Quittner (Drama Desk Nominated producer- Outstanding Solo Performance for Spaceman) and Anne Ciarlone for Shuga Pie Supreme.

Tickets to The Tank show can be purchased here: https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?e=1c5c1594a7ad8e04824aef6f75ab07bd&t=tix&vqitq=788d4a89-c5bd-45f1-a8e6-7e1833f8d17f&vqitp=4a19ba49-949a-41cf-9920-0c9cbc93d585&vqitts=1580229208&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=d1878905045f48e6b7807bc57a726b50

Tickets to Prop Thtr can be purchased here: https://rhinofest.com/protest





