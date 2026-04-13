Photos: Inside Rehearsals for COVENANT at The Goodman
See photos of Debo Balogun, Ashli René Funches, Jaeda LaVonne, and more in rehearsal before the show takes the stage in May.
Goodman Theatre’s Centennial Season continues with Covenant by Chicago native York Walker. Walker makes his hometown debut with a new production of his Off-Broadway hit, directed by Malkia Stampley. Get a peek of the all-Chicago cast now in rehearsal!
The cast includes Debo Balogun, Ashli René Funches, Jaeda LaVonne, Felicia Oduh, Anji White, Kristin E. Ellis, Charence Higgins, Josh Mayo, Marlene Slaughter.
Performances will run May 2 - May 31, 2026. Special events related to the production include CONTEXT: Covenant Behind the Curtain (May 8) and the fourth annual Hidden GEMS Vendor Fair (May 23); more details below. Covenant appears May 2 through May 31 (opening night is May 11) in the 380-seat flexible Owen Theatre.
Photo credit: Hugo Hentoff
Back row (L-R): York Walker, Debo Balogun, Anji White, Malkia Stampley. Front row (L-R): Ashli René Funches, Felicia Oduh, Jaeda LaVonne.
Malkia Stampley
York Walker and his mother
Jaeda LaVonne, Debo Balogun
Jaeda LaVonne, Anji White
Charence Higgins, Kristin E. Ellis
Charence Higgins, Kristin E. Ellis, Marlene Slaughter, Josh Mayo
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